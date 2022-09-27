ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Fremont collision with big-rig leaves one dead

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — One person is dead following a collision involving a big-rig early Monday morning in Fremont, police said.

Officers were sent at 4:15 a.m. to Stewart Avenue and Boyce Road for a collision. A passenger vehicle was traveling west on Stewart Avenue and as it entered the intersection it collided with a big-rig, according to police. The big-rig was traveling north on Boyce Road, police said.

One of the three occupants in the passenger vehicle died, according to police. The driver of the big-rig escaped injury and cooperated with officers at the scene, police said.

Boyce Road between Stewart Avenue and Weber Road was closed for an investigation, but has reopened, police said. Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it can call police at (510) 790-6800 or email Officer Vincent Montojo at vmontojo@fremont.gov or Officer Lan Tran at ltran@fremont.gov.

Police investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child as a double homicide

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting Tip FremontPD followed by a message to 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/i-want-to/submit-a-non-urgent-tip.

