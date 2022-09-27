Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.

