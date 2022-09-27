Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Hays High School considers name change
Hays High School considers name change
KAKE TV
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
WIBW
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
WIBW
Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway
RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
Motorcyclist dies attempting to avoid deer
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. […]
Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items
The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Woman struck by vehicle in Great Bend domestic dispute
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 5:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Individuals at the scene reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the...
