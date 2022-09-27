ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Michigan Quarter Horse Positive for Strangles

On Sept. 23, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a Quarter Horse cross yearling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with nasal discharge and coughing starting on Sept. 1 and is recovering. Within the previous month, a new horse had been purchased and added to the herd. Two other horses on the property have been exposed and are suspected positive.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Plans move forward to bring large battery components manufacturer to Big Rapids area

Being touted as a once in a generation opportunity, the township boards of Big Rapids and Green along with the Mecosta County Board of Commission unanimously approved an 400 acre area of the Industrial Park near the Big Rapids' Roben Hood Airport as a 'Renaissance Zone' to bring Gotion Inc., a leading advanced battery manufacturer to the area.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
