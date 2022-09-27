Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility
A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Top Headlines: Approval Given for New Battery Plant in Mecosta County, and More
The first hurdle cleared. The local governments give the thumbs up to a massive new battery plant in Mecosta County. Read More. A Mio man is facing multiple sex crimes charges. . A seaman in the United States Coast Guard and Sault Ste. Marie native received a Purple Heart Monday,...
TheHorse.com
Michigan Quarter Horse Positive for Strangles
On Sept. 23, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a Quarter Horse cross yearling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with nasal discharge and coughing starting on Sept. 1 and is recovering. Within the previous month, a new horse had been purchased and added to the herd. Two other horses on the property have been exposed and are suspected positive.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Plans move forward to bring large battery components manufacturer to Big Rapids area
Being touted as a once in a generation opportunity, the township boards of Big Rapids and Green along with the Mecosta County Board of Commission unanimously approved an 400 acre area of the Industrial Park near the Big Rapids' Roben Hood Airport as a 'Renaissance Zone' to bring Gotion Inc., a leading advanced battery manufacturer to the area.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boards Approve Land Use for Massive Battery Plant in Mecosta County
The first hurdle cleared. The local governments give the thumbs up to a massive new battery plant in Mecosta County. One of the largest battery manufacturers in the world picked Big Rapids as the spot for their next plant. Billions of dollars spent and thousands of jobs created, as long as the plan was approved by the local boards and the incentives are right.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Grand Rapids area election worker charged with 2 felonies for misconduct at August primary
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A primary election worker in a Grand Rapids area township is facing two felonies for what Kent County leaders say involved illegally accessing a machine with a thumb drive. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the man, who worked the...
Kent Co. prosecutor charges election worker after alleged illegal activity
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed charges against an election worker Wednesday, stemming from alleged illegal activity during the 2022 Primary Election.
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
Total closure planned for portion of I-96 in Grand Rapids beginning this week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. The total closure will affect westbound lanes first, before it switches over to the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Wednesday through...
Comments / 1