Sioux City Journal
MercyOne spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements
SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff. Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and their Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims about its attorneys' health...
Sioux City Journal
City announces transit system services public hearing
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
How fentanyl is impacting Siouxland
Officials in Sioux City said an uptick in opioid deaths across Iowa is a concern in Siouxland.
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
KLEM
KLEM News, Tuesday, September 27
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
who13.com
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
Sioux City CSD encouraging families to apply for assistance after meal plan shows $12K in negative balance
While students across Siouxland received free lunch during the pandemic, many are now struggling to pay for their meals.
Sioux City Journal
Sadler joins Pioneer Bank as executive VP
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank announced that Todd Sadler has joined the bank as executive vice president. Sadler, who has been in the banking industry for over 33 years, was most recently president/CEO of First Security Bank in Mapleton, a role in which he served for over 15 years. Sadler will take on an integral role with Pioneer Bank, overseeing bank-wide operations including managing the loan, retail services, compliance/bank security and financial management divisions of the bank.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City schools begin superintendent search
SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City school superintendent has officially begun. The district school board held its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting Tuesday night. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110
SIOUX CITY — Growing up in Sioux City, Rose Mary Rizk and her sisters would sneak onto streetcars in their Morningside neighborhood. Fully aware of their presence, the conductors would play along, dropping the girls off near a candy store, where they would buy divinity before catching another streetcar home.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets 90 days prison for entering Capitol during insurrection
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Kenneth Rader cheered fellow rioters and jeered police officers, following their retreat up the steps at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Within 90 seconds of the mob's breaching of the Capitol doors, Rader, wearing a blue "Trump 2020" hoodie, was among the first wave to enter the building. Once inside, he stopped near the Senate wing door and watched, picking up pieces of glass and plaster as souvenirs before leaving a couple minutes later.
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
Sioux City Journal
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Inmate missing from Yankton Federal Prison Camp, officials say
An inmate at Yankton's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) has been reported missing.
Sioux City Journal
Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality
YANKTON, S.D. — A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton. Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m. The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the...
