Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO