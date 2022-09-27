ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner releases transportation plan

To help Chicago voters make an educated decision during the upcoming mayoral election, Streetsblog Chicago is running a series of articles on candidates’ transportation platforms. Mayoral campaigns can contact SBC co-editor John Greenfield at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog[dot]org to share their candidates’ positions on walking, biking, transit, traffic safety, and public space matters.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 28

Chicago’s secret weapon for fighting the street racing menace: Issuing $150 tickets for parking in bike lanes (BGA) 2 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on ramp from Dan Ryan to Bishop Ford, ISP says (ABC) 3 ‘L’ lines delayed about 30 minutes Tuesday “due to minor incident involving rail cars...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Englewood Connect, A $14 Million Culinary Hub And Community ‘Living Room,’ Breaks Ground At Century-Old Firehouse

ENGLEWOOD — Community leaders and local officials gathered Tuesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking at a multimillion-dollar project promising to transform a long-vacant landmark into a culinary hub. Englewood Connect, a $14 million eco-friendly food hub and year-round community “living room,” will replace the vacant, 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
CHICAGO, IL

