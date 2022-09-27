Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner releases transportation plan
To help Chicago voters make an educated decision during the upcoming mayoral election, Streetsblog Chicago is running a series of articles on candidates’ transportation platforms. Mayoral campaigns can contact SBC co-editor John Greenfield at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog[dot]org to share their candidates’ positions on walking, biking, transit, traffic safety, and public space matters.
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
CTA announces new safety, security measures days after man attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO — The CTA is announcing new security measures at all of its rail stations. The announcement comes just days after a man was violently attacked on the Red Line. The CTA has tried a number of things to get a handle on the violence on the train. On Sunday, a group of people approached […]
Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman urges CTA to reinstate transit police after crime spike on trains, buses
CHICAGO - Chicago police held a news conference Monday to address city crime after seven people were killed and at least 38 others were wounded in 27 shootings since Friday evening. Police held their weekly Monday recap of weekend violence at a community church in the Roseland neighborhood, where a...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Another reckless left-turning driver critically injures woman, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making making a left turn, the result is serious injuries or fatalities. Here are some cases from this year in Chicago where negligent motorists took the lives of people on foot and bike this way.
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
cwbchicago.com
13-time felon pickpocketed CTA passengers while on bail for pickpocketing CTA passengers and robbery: prosecutors
Hey, Chicago! Let’s say “hello” to Albert Fields. Again. You may remember him as the 13-time convicted felon (including a 1981 murder) who was charged with robbery, theft, and identity theft two years ago for crimes allegedly committed while working with a pickpocket team on the CTA train system downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 28
Chicago’s secret weapon for fighting the street racing menace: Issuing $150 tickets for parking in bike lanes (BGA) 2 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on ramp from Dan Ryan to Bishop Ford, ISP says (ABC) 3 ‘L’ lines delayed about 30 minutes Tuesday “due to minor incident involving rail cars...
CPS Approves Land Deal For Near South Side High School — But State Rep Vows To Kill Key Funding
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A controversial land deal for a new $120 million Near South Side high school was narrowly approved by the Chicago Board of Education despite a key lawmaker’s vow to yank the state funds she helped secure for the project. School board members voted 4-3...
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
Englewood Connect, A $14 Million Culinary Hub And Community ‘Living Room,’ Breaks Ground At Century-Old Firehouse
ENGLEWOOD — Community leaders and local officials gathered Tuesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking at a multimillion-dollar project promising to transform a long-vacant landmark into a culinary hub. Englewood Connect, a $14 million eco-friendly food hub and year-round community “living room,” will replace the vacant, 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse...
CPD SWAT team responds to Garfield Park barricade situation; residents asked to stay away
There are road closures in place due to the police activity.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
cwbchicago.com
Victim loses his gun, but keeps his child during West Town carjacking; more hold-ups reported on North Side
Chicago police are investigating another string of armed robberies reported late Wednesday and early today, including a carjacking in West Town during which a driver managed to get his child out of the car but lost his gun to the hijackers. Within an hour, more armed robberies were reported in...
Comments / 2