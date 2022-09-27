UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO