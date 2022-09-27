ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Comments / 12

Amanda Lee
2d ago

they obviously still have a lot of life to live I'm so happy both brothers are in good shape kudos to the pilot

Reply
6
Rebecca Brear
2d ago

Yaaaaay, finally some "Happy " news on here! Blessings to them both..

Reply(2)
6
Related
kpq.com

Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth

A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
REDMOND, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley

UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
Skagit County, WA
Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Monroe, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Skagit County, WA
Accidents
County
Skagit County, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
PARKLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Mobile Device#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#Cessna#The Sheriff S Office
Chronicle

Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Twin Brother Outside Oregon Hotel

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
q13fox.com

New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy