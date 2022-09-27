This sleek ‘60s roadster is a well-built racing vehicle. When you think about the 1960s most people might picture Corvette’s, Cobras, Mustangs, or Ferraris racing around the track at high speeds. In fact, the Cobras and Ferraris had a bit of a history with each other, or at least the men who made them do. However, there is one brand that almost always gets pushed out of the conversation in a manner that overlooks all of the great accomplishments of their automobiles. That manufacturer is MG, known for their incredibly small sports cars and unique styling. Want some proof that this company can wrestle with the best of them?

