Carscoops
Tata Tiago.ev Is A $10,000 Electric City Car With 155 Miles Of Range
This is the Tata Tiago.ev, created specifically for the Indian market, and carrying a starting price of just 8.49 Lakh or ($10,370) at current exchange rates. The Tiago.ev takes the form of a hatchback that will be available in a plethora of different configurations to suit the needs and budgets of customers. Tata’s entry-level version is dubbed the XE and sports a tiny 19.2 kWh battery pack. Despite the small size of the battery, Tata says the Tiago.ev XE is good for 155 miles (255 km) of range on the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC).
Carscoops
Porsche To Introduce Three-Row Electric SUV That’s “Very Un-Porsche-Like”
Porsche is looking into a new future and, as a result, it will necessarily have to make some brave new decisions. The one likely to garner the most negative reaction is a new three-row SUV code-named K1. The range-topping model will be positioned above the Cayenne, according to unnamed American...
Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid Join The Range
The Bentley range is now officially 50% electrified following the introduction of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid models. These two new Bentaygas are aimed at different customers, but they share an upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain. On the gas side is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that works in tandem with a 100-kW electric motor. The battery size has been increased from 13 kWh to 18 kWh, resulting in an EV-only output of 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Bentley says both new models can drive more than 27 miles in EV mode.
Carscoops
Japan’s Toyota Harrier Updated With Plug-In Hybrid Option
The veil has just been lifted on a new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota Harrier sold in Japan, while a handful of other updates have also been made to the broader Harrier family. Providing the Harrier PHEV with power is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which on its own is...
Tuned 2006 Ford GT Spreads V8 Music Through Germany In Autobahn Run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took center stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
Race-Spec & Restored MGA Roadster Selling On PCarmarket
This sleek ‘60s roadster is a well-built racing vehicle. When you think about the 1960s most people might picture Corvette’s, Cobras, Mustangs, or Ferraris racing around the track at high speeds. In fact, the Cobras and Ferraris had a bit of a history with each other, or at least the men who made them do. However, there is one brand that almost always gets pushed out of the conversation in a manner that overlooks all of the great accomplishments of their automobiles. That manufacturer is MG, known for their incredibly small sports cars and unique styling. Want some proof that this company can wrestle with the best of them?
Carscoops
Mercedes To Unveil The 2023 EQE Electric SUV On October 16
Mark your calendars, because Mercedes will livestream the unveiling of its fourth all-electric EQ model, the EQE SUV, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. An all-electric all-rounder, the new EQE SUV will be presented at 8:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm EST), in a video that alternates “between dream scenes and reality.” Expected to be very similar to the EQE sedan, this latest model will be a slightly smaller and more affordable counterpoint to the EQS SUV.
Carscoops
Kia Increases The Price Of The Rio By $360 For 2023
Kia introduced a modest increase to the price of its entry level car, the Rio, for the 2023 model year. An increase in the destination fee, though, conceals the full extent of the price hike. Before destination, Kia has applied a $16,450 MSRP to the entry-level 2023 Rio, the LX...
Carscoops
Brabus Gives The Mercedes-Maybach S580 A Minty Makeover
Brabus unveiled their take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class last year, but the tuner is back for more, revisiting the even more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S580. The Brabus 600, as it is called, sports a carbon-fiber bodykit, a turquoise makeover inside the cabin, and a power boost for the V8 engine. Starting...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
Carscoops
VW Battery Division Could Float Next After Porsche Makes Stock Market Splash With $72 Billion Valuation
Porsche finally hit the stock market today after months of speculation and earned itself a solid €75 billion ($72 bn) valuation. And it looks like VW’s battery operation could also be headed for an IPO. That €75 bn figure is slightly lower than the upper estimate of €85...
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
Carscoops
New Ferrari SP51 Is A One-Off Looker Based On The 812 GTS
Maranello’s latest one-off creation is the Ferrari SP51, a special roadster version of the front-engined 812 GTS. Created for a Taiwan-based customer by Ferrari’s Special Projects department and Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni, the SP51 retain’s the 812’s basic proportions but features bespoke wheels and headlights and softer, more flowing bodywork that give it a subtle retro look.
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Has Performante’s 657 HP V8 But Prioritizes Luxury Over Handling
The Lamborghini Urus is dead. Long love the Lamborghini Urus S, which takes its place and borrows an improved version of Lambo’s twin-turbo V8 previously seen in the Urus Performante that set a record at Pikes Peak earlier this year. Where the original Urus made 641 hp (650 PS)...
Carscoops
Two Tesla Semi Electric Trucks Caught Being Trailered Home After Testing
Tesla appears to be running its electric semi tractor through its paces after photos of two examples were photographed on trailers in separate parts of the country. The first was spotted near Louisville, Kentucky and posted to Twitter by @KentuckyToc, and first noticed by Teslarati. The damaged truck appears to have been undergoing testing, perhaps on a runaway ramp, since the pieces of gravel can be spotted lodged between the headlight and the body panel.
Carscoops
At Almost AU$300,000, Only Australia’s Rich Can Afford The 2023 BMW XM
The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.
Carscoops
A 145-Mile 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Sold For Over $200,000 On Bring A Trailer
When we hear about crazy-expensive Nissan GT-Rs, we often assume the car was a well-preserved R32, R33, or R34 GT-R. But that’s not the case with this R-35 GT-R, which sold for a whopping $205,000 on Bring A Trailer. To put that into perspective, despite only costing $70,000 when...
msn.com
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster ends non-hybrid V12 production
To quote Hall & Oates: "She's gone," the "she" here being the Lamborghini Aventador. The last of the scissor-doored supercars with a naturally-aspirated V12 rolled off the line in LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster form colored an Ad Personam light blue, headed for a quiet life in Switzerland. That also closed the chapter on the 350 coupes and 250 roadsters made in Ultimae spec. This is a belated end-of-life, the Italian concern restarting production lines after 85 Lamborghinis, 15 of them Aventador Ultimaes destined for the U.S. market, got torched on the cargo ship Felicity Ace in March of this year. The final tally for the latest V12 spreadsheet counts 11,465 cars delivered in 11 years, more than doubling the entire sales count of its predecessor, the Murcielago, and exceeding the combined sales of every one of Lamborghini's V12 models since the 3.5-liter V12 in the 350 GT in 1964.
Carscoops
VW’s Greek Island EV Experiment Shows Promising Signs For The Future
It has now been two years since Volkswagen turned the Greek island of Astypalea into a massive laboratory for zero-emissions transportation, and the automaker is looking back on how it’s gone so far. Volkswagen worked with the island’s authorities to introduce two transportation options earlier this year. “ASTYBUS” is...
