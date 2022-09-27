ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria City/County Health Department holding public workshop on Cure Violence program

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jCYJ_0iBPxVdt00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department is holding a public workshop on Cure Violence Global.

The health department is currently working through an assessment with Cure Violence Global to explore a new model of addressing gun violence in Peoria, Illinois.

Cure Violence Global is a violence intervention program that stops the spread of violence by using the methods and strategies associated with disease control.

As part of the assessment, the health department is working with local stakeholders to get a better understanding of how the program could work in Peoria.

Peoria City Council presents options to lower violence

A Cure Violence Global 101 Workshop will take place Monday, October 3 from 8:30-10:30 at the Peoria Public Library’s downtown branch.

This presentation will cover:

  • Violence as a health issue
  • Overview of the health approach
  • Cure Violence model
  • Critical elements of implementation
  • Outcomes and results
  • Readiness assessment process

The health department also plans to hold additional sessions throughout the community.

