Peoria City/County Health Department holding public workshop on Cure Violence program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department is holding a public workshop on Cure Violence Global.

The health department is currently working through an assessment with Cure Violence Global to explore a new model of addressing gun violence in Peoria, Illinois.

Cure Violence Global is a violence intervention program that stops the spread of violence by using the methods and strategies associated with disease control.

As part of the assessment, the health department is working with local stakeholders to get a better understanding of how the program could work in Peoria.

A Cure Violence Global 101 Workshop will take place Monday, October 3 from 8:30-10:30 at the Peoria Public Library’s downtown branch.

This presentation will cover:

Violence as a health issue

Overview of the health approach

Cure Violence model

Critical elements of implementation

Outcomes and results

Readiness assessment process

The health department also plans to hold additional sessions throughout the community.

