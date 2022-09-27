Read full article on original website
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago
you mean three people were sentenced and 500 were let go. only a Democrat would think that's a good deal
MyNorthwest.com
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
q13fox.com
2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
redmond-reporter.com
Suspects arrested and charged with Robbery in First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment
Redmond Police Officers responded to a report at the Woodspring Suites hotel on September 25. Once officers arrived, they discovered a female who had been robbed at gunpoint. Two men who had allegedly lured a female from out of state into the hotel under false pretenses were arrested, according to Redmond Police.
myedmondsnews.com
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun
Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student
COVINGTON, Wash. — A $500,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Covington man who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who had suffered a traumatic brain...
After deadly protests in Seattle, 191 texts from former mayor’s phone were manually deleted, a new court filing shows
SEATTLE — A newly disclosed forensic analysis has found that 191 texts were manually deleted from an iPhone of former Mayor Jenny Durkan in the months after her administration’s controversial response to racial justice protests in June 2020, according to the latest filings in a federal lawsuit. The...
Man accused of threatening to stab Renton bartender pleads not guilty
Carlos Perez pled not guilty at an arraignment this week for reportedly threatening to stab a Renton bartender earlier this month. A judge ordered him held on $3,000 bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he posed a significant risk to the community. The bartender said he asked Perez to leave because...
q13fox.com
AG: Lawsuit filed against Seattle business for scamming immigrants, abandoning them in court
SEATTLE - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed against a Seattle business after they were caught charging thousands of dollars to immigrants seeking asylum in the state, and then abandoning them in immigration court. According to the AG’s Office, Ana Caroline Pinto...
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
westsideseattle.com
Ballard man charged by police, FBI and Homeland Security for drug dealing and gun possession
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office rush filed three drug dealing charges and four unlawful gun possession charges against a Ballard man in a case investigated by Seattle Police, the FBI and Homeland Security. The defendant, Robert Catone, is charged with:. Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (possession...
q13fox.com
Local shop installing more security measures after sixth burglary attempt this year
SEATTLE - A popular game shop in the Chinatown-International District has experienced a rash of break-ins in the past year. The owner of Pink Gorilla says the business has been targeted around six times in 2022 at the shop off of S King St. Because of that, he is going to take even more measures to make sure the business is secure.
KING-5
BREAKING: Bar fight leads to shots fired in Tacoma
A fight escalated into a shot fired at The Office Bar & Grill in downtown Tacoma. Responding officers shot at the suspect, but nobody was hit.
Army Col. Owen Ray found guilty, faces 10 years in prison
After a years-long process, Army Colonel Owen Ray has been found guilty of three of the seven charges he was facing, and could now be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.
My Clallam County
Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman
Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
