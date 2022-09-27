ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WILX-TV

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen walrus skulls

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Ionia County is looking for two stolen walrus skulls. According to authorities, a resident of Lyons had two walrus skulls - with tusks - stolen from his residence. It is believed they were stolen during September. Authorities said the skulls are priceless and...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews investigating fire at Grandville gas station

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Marathon gas station in Grandville. The fire began Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. While the fire was mostly contained, the gas station sustained some damage. Police say the fire began in the utility room. The...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal freeway crash in Paw Paw Township Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. This happened on west bound I-94 at mile marker 60.6. The crash shut down the freeway Thursday morning around 6 a.m. after Mattawan Exit 66,...
PAW PAW, MI
townbroadcast.com

Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight

Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

