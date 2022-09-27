SW Washington Man Sentenced for Urinating in Arby's Milkshake Mix, Possessing Child Pornography

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Twin Brother Outside Oregon Hotel
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
Chronicle
Man Charged With Unprovoked Killing of Retired Professor, Beating Elderly Man in Downtown Portland Held Without Bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
Chronicle
Man Wounded, Robbed During Machete Attack at Southwest Washington Homeless Encampment
A man was suffered multiple wounds Monday when he was attacked with a machete and robbed of his bicycle at a homeless camp in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. behind a business in the 800 block of Northeast Minnehaha...
Chronicle
Portland Faces First Jury Trial for 2020 Protests: Medic Seeks $450,000 for Broken Arm
A protest medic was trying to leave the scene of a 2020 demonstration in North Portland when a baton-wielding officer struck her from behind, causing her to fall and break her arm, her lawyer said as the trial on her $450,000 lawsuit against the city opened Tuesday. The civil suit...
Chronicle
Mossyrock Man Charged for Trapping Elderly Father in Residence Says He Was Protecting Him
A Mossyrock man is facing a felony charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly trapping his elderly father inside his residence so he didn’t “wander off.”. Lance R. Swofford, 45, is accused of using a tie-down ratchet strap to secure the handle of a door to a fifth-wheel trailer in the 410 block of Young Road on July 7.
Chronicle
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case
The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
Chronicle
Toledo Family Creates Wishlist for Son, 4, Who Has a Terminal Heart Condition
Titus Sickles is the second youngest of five boys. All two years apart, the brothers have nearly identical buzz cut blond hair, freckles and blue-green eyes, strongly resembling their mother. On Tuesday morning, in the warm shade at the playground in Kemp Olson Memorial Park in their hometown of Toledo,...
Chronicle
In Remembrance of Arthur Turner Sr.: 1938-2022
On Sept. 18, 2022, Arthur A. Turner Sr. passed away at his home. Arthur was born April 29, 1938, in Toledo, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon and his precious puppy. Also surviving him are his sons Arthur A. Turner Jr. and Randy Turner, daughters Joyce Johns and Trinka Turner, stepson Ronald Satterlee Jr., stepdaughter Dawn Satterlee, four granddaughters, three grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Chronicle
Northbound Interstate 5 Will Close at Exit 60 Overnight on Wednesday and Thursday Nights for Demolition of Damaged Overpass
Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed at Exit 60 near Toledo for two nights this week — Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29 — for crews to demolish the northbound section of the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass that was damaged by an oversized logging truck last week.
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
Chronicle
Cardinals Take Out Lions in Offense-Lover’s Dream
WIN (Q1) – Payton Sickles 63-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) — Sickles 24-yard pass to Carson Borts, PAT failed. SC (Q1) – Zack McKnight 48-yard pass to Kona Resseau, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q2) – Sickles 58-yard run, Two-point failed. WIN (Q2) – Sincles 60-yard run,...
Chronicle
Blazers Finish in Scoreless Draw With LCC
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Centralia College women’s soccer team tied up its rival Lower Columbia, 0-0, Wednesday night in Longview. The Trailblazers were outshot in the loss, but held on strong on the back end to preserve a tie. Blazers coach Clarence Gunderson credited his keeper Maggie...
Chronicle
Tigers Break Out Brooms Against Winlock
In three strong straight sets, aside from some service issues, the Napavine volleyball team defeated Winlock at home in league action Thursday, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15. The Tigers missed on 11 serves, allowing some free points to the visiting side, but otherwise were strong, with some strong play at the net from Anna Thompson and good backrow play from Jessie McCoy.
