q13fox.com
2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
Man killed in Seattle after stealing package from UPS truck; hit and killed by passing truck
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
Chronicle
Man Who Died in Fiery Crash on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Has Been Identified
A man who died Monday morning after he drove off Interstate 5 in Tumwater and hit a tree has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. About 5:20 a.m. Sept. 26, Pedro Herrera Jr., 27, of California, was headed south on I-5 when troopers say he drove off the road to the right and hit a tree.
One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash
LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Twin Brother Outside Oregon Hotel
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
Normandy Park Blog
Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning
Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole money from a Lacey grocery store
LACEY, Wash. - Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from a grocery store in Lacey on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man stole $306.44 from Safeway on Yelm Highway SE just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The LPD posted...
Chronicle
Sirens: Kittens in a Cage; Woman Has Difficult Time Getting Our of Bush; Vehicle vs. Bicycle; DUI Arrests
• A case of shoplifting was reported in the 1700 block of North National Avenue at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A third-degree theft reported in the...
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
Burglary of $90K worth of equipment knocks Grays Harbor fire station out of service
OAKVILLE, Wash. — A burglary of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has caused a fire station to temporarily shut down. On Tuesday at about 6 a.m., deputies were called to Grays Harbor County Fire District 1/Station 2 at 1880 South Bank Road in Oakville for an overnight burglary.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
Man accused of raping, sharing drugs with 15-year-old special education student turns himself in
COVINGTON, Wash. — A 58-year-old Covington man charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student has turned himself in after a $500,000 nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who suffered a traumatic...
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
