Roy, WA

q13fox.com

2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash

LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight

A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
Darren Moss
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Twin Brother Outside Oregon Hotel

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
Normandy Park Blog

Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
thejoltnews.com

Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies

A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
thejoltnews.com

Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat

A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
