Wisconsin State

FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Tree Service Company Responds to Hurricane Ian

WISCONSIN / FLORIDA — Crews with a Wisconsin tree service company are heading South to aid with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. Trees have been batted down from Hurricane Ian, landing on cars, homes, and power lines. While work has begun to clear the trees out, there are just not...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Sennett Parents Reaction

Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 13 minutes ago. |. Ian is leaving behind devastating damage and flooding...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
nbc15.com

Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance helped 48K

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program helped more than 48,000 households pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, which began in February 2021, set aside more than $200 million in federal dollars for people who stood to lose their homes and will provide up to a year and a half of assistance.
nbc15.com

Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races

Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court, following a vote Thursday night. Deerfield High School students hold walkout for handling of social media threat. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. High school students in Deerfield...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
MADISON, WI

