ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO