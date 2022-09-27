Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Tree Service Company Responds to Hurricane Ian
WISCONSIN / FLORIDA — Crews with a Wisconsin tree service company are heading South to aid with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. Trees have been batted down from Hurricane Ian, landing on cars, homes, and power lines. While work has begun to clear the trees out, there are just not...
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts
“He changed the culture of our school in eight days,” said science teacher Carmen Ames. According to MTI, Copeland was fired Monday. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ian is leaving behind devastating damage and flooding in many...
nbc15.com
Sennett Parents Reaction
Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 13 minutes ago. |. Ian is leaving behind devastating damage and flooding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin helping with disaster recovery in Florida, Alaska, Puerto Rico
MADISON, Wis. — Six American Red Cross volunteers and one employee from Wisconsin have been deployed to various parts of the country to help with disaster recovery efforts in the wake of two tropical systems and as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida’s gulf coast. Of those, four volunteers have...
nbc15.com
Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance helped 48K
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program helped more than 48,000 households pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, which began in February 2021, set aside more than $200 million in federal dollars for people who stood to lose their homes and will provide up to a year and a half of assistance.
nbc15.com
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court, following a vote Thursday night. Deerfield High School students hold walkout for handling of social media threat. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. High school students in Deerfield...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
CBS 58
Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide...
news8000.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
nbc15.com
Wis. job centers hold open houses in hopes of bringing employers, job seekers together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Workforce Development Month this September, job centers around Wisconsin hosted open houses Wednesday. The Dane County Job Center held their event from 1 to 3 p.m., where a variety of state agencies joined forces to provide customized services for Wisconsin residents. Supervisor at...
Comments / 0