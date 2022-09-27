ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google is about to change the way you search

Google has set out plans to overhaul the formatting of its search engine results pages, with a view to surfacing a broader selection of content types. Presented at this year’s Google Search On event, the update will see images and video content blended directly into results, as opposed to featuring under separate tabs or in dedicated box-outs.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed

Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
INTERNET
BGR.com

One simple trick to get more informative Google Search results

I’m sure this has happened to you countless times. You open Google, type a query into the Google Search box, and are then served up an ad-laden page of links. The page is usually also cluttered with sponsored posts and all kinds of other garbage that makes finding the information you’re after a bit like hunting for the needle in the proverbial haystack.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google turns to machine learning to advance translation of text out in the real world

“Often it’s that combination of the word plus the context — like the background image — that really brings meaning to what you’re seeing,” explained Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Google Search, in a briefing ahead of today’s announcement. “You don’t want to translate a text to cover up that important context that can come through in the images,” she said.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

5 ways to troubleshoot if Chrome's reCAPTCHA is not working

If Google Chrome's reCAPTCHA is not working, make sure the browser is up to date and try disabling extensions. Many websites use Google's reCAPTCHA to determine if you are human or a robot, and it can occasionally run into problems. Here are five common tricks you can try to get...
TECHNOLOGY
Digiday

Publishers feel the crunch of cookieless browsers like Apple’s Safari

Google may have yet to deprecate the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser, but publishers have been dealing with the online tracking mechanism’s absence in browsers like Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox for years. And they’re growing more and more impatient about addressing this issue, which was a focal point during the Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Fla., last week.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google’s trying to become a one-stop shopping destination

Google wants its search engine to become the place where you do your online shopping. To do that, the company announced today that it’s introducing a set of new shopping-specific features meant to help you narrow down your results and — more importantly — keep you on Google.
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Google translator's surprising feature makes it easier to translate texts, here's how to use it

It's hard to do without Google Translate. Whether it's to translate a word, a sentence or an entire text, the tool developed by the American firm and launched in 2006 has quickly become an indispensable tool and one of the most used by Google. There are countless '[word or phrase] + translation' queries on the search engine. But did you know that it is no longer necessary to type anything in the search bar or in the tool itself? In fact, thanks to its many technological advances, Google now allows us to simply pull out the camera on our smartphone.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Google now sets the end of Manifest V2 for January 2024

It’s been a while since Google announced its intentions to make Manifest V3 become the reference specification for Chrome extensions. Although the company promised improvements in aspects such as security, it is accused by many of being an attempt to put an end to ad blockers and trackers. However, possibly due to criticism and the refusal of some to leave Manifest V2Google has announced an extension of support for the latter.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google to launch its image and text-based ‘Multisearch Near Me’ local search feature in the U.S.

The capability builds on Google’s A.I.-powered “multisearch” feature introduced in April, which let users combine a photo and text to craft custom searches, initially around shopping for apparel. For instance, you could search Google using a photo of a dress but then type in the word “green” to limit search results to just those where the dress was available in that specific color.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Search will show you results before you’re even done typing

Google’s big Pixel 7 and 7 Pro reveal is slated to happen on October 6, but before that, the company held another annual event. Search On is Google’s yearly event that it uses to showcase everything that is new in Search and related products, like multisearch for Lens and tons of new features for Maps. But even an old product like Google Search is in for some select enhancements. You can look forward to Google giving you results before you’re even done typing. Plus, prepare for Google Search to become a lot more visual and video-based.
INTERNET

