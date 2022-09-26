Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HATTIESBURG, MISS.– The Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), presenting organization of FestivalSouth and The Meistersingers, once again has been awarded a $51,600, two-year grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023 and will be used to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant represents more than a decade of support to the HCA.

