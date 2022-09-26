Read full article on original website
Red Flag Weather Alert Remains in Effect
Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 4:11AM CDT until September 28 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Jackson. …RED FLAG WARNING...
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
Third structure fire for Jones County in over 9 hours
Calhoun Community--For the third time in just over 9 hours, Jones County firefighters responded to a structure fire. This third incident was on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community shortly after Noon. Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded and found a single wide mobile home with visible flames throughout the structure, having already breached the roof of the home.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
Man found dead near business on Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead near a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side unresponsive at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Several Madison police vehicles struck during pursuit of stolen truck
MADISON, Miss. — A chase through Madison County ended with damage to several police vehicles and a man facing several charges. The incident began at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when a Madison police officer spotted a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck that had recently been reported as stolen, according to a news release from Capt. Kevin Newman. The officer tried to stop the vehicle on Highland Colony Parkway at Lake Castle Road, but the driver kept going south on the parkway into Ridgeland, sparking the pursuit.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
Mississippi Farmers Market hosts peanut boil
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual […]
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After not setting aside funds as part of its 2022 budget, the city of Jackson is just now paying for consent decree program management services for the current fiscal year. Tuesday, the city council approved paying Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants $1.7 million for program management...
Giveaways help people with water, utility payments
JACKSON, Miss. — Water giveaways continue as Jackson presses on following a water crisis and citywide boil water notice. People lined up Saturday morning at Mt. Help Baptist Church in Jackson where they were providing not only bottled water, but rental assistance applications. People could apply to receive up...
Unconscious woman saved from burning car in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An unconscious woman was saved from a burning car in Jones County on Monday, September 26. Officials with Glade Fire and Rescue said Firefighter Kris Lecabellac with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to work around 6:16 a.m. when he spotted the scene. The driver of a […]
Hattiesburg Concert Association Receives Grant from Mississippi Arts Commission
HATTIESBURG, MISS.– The Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), presenting organization of FestivalSouth and The Meistersingers, once again has been awarded a $51,600, two-year grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023 and will be used to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant represents more than a decade of support to the HCA.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
Water giveaways held by Jackson museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
