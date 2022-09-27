ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Lowcountry beach communities make Hurricane Ian preparations

By Riley Benson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uojM2_0iBPx51U00

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations for Hurricane Ian are underway across the Southeast, including on our islands and beaches as the storm marches closer to the Florida coast. Officials from local beach communities are urging residents and visitors to begin personal preparations now, but say they shouldn’t panic.

Most remain in a wait-and-see mode as possible impacts across the Lowcountry are unclear. Regardless, the message from officials on Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, and the Isle of Palms is to be prepared and be ready for any impacts.

“Everybody just needs to get prepared,” says Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.

On the Isle of Palms, Police Chief Kevin Cornett says city staff continues to hold meetings while taking a proactive approach to getting ready.

“Clean those ditches out and get some of our pumps in the area if we need them,” says Chief Cornett. “And just start getting our message out to folks that hey; there’s probably going to be some flooding.”

As city staff and beach officials piece together their plans, they’re urging residents to review their storm checklists and kits, secure loose items, and prepare to stay home.

“Know your areas, roadways where you have areas that are more prone for flooding,” says Chief Cornett. “Those are the areas that you’re going to want to stay off of when the rain starts to hit.”

Down the coast, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says his city is taking a lot of the same steps. With high winds in the forecast, he says residents should anticipate high tides and possible power outages island-wide, making it important to stock up on supplies.

“When the storm comes, and it’s raining a lot, get you some hot tomato soup and a grilled cheese soup and stay home,” says Mayor Goodwin.

Hurricane Ian is forecasted to weaken by the time it reaches the Lowcountry, but Mayor Goodwin says this week’s storm serves as a reminder and test for what could happen in the coming weeks.

“Hurricane season isn’t over until it’s over, so you know you need to stay alert and be ready to leave if you need to leave,” says Mayor Goodwin. “We’ll see how that goes as it progresses.”

For now officials say they’re watching the forecast and gearing up to ensure they’re ready.

“You know, keep an eye on it, don’t panic, but be ready,” says Mayor Goodwin.

Lowcountry beach officials say they plan to continue monitoring the forecast and Hurricane Ian approaches and making necessary changes to response plans if needed. They’re also urging residents to monitor state and local resources for the most accurate advisories.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston provides update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Palms, SC
Government
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
State
Florida State
Folly Beach, SC
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms preparing for Ian

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms are working to ensure they are ready for any impacts from what could be Tropical Storm Ian by the time it reaches South Carolina later this week. The city has moved its operating condition to “Enhanced Awareness.” Leaders are meeting daily to review […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Beaches#Lowcountry#Hurricane Ian#The Isle Of Palms
iheart.com

Mt. Pleasant Mayor: ‘Please do not wait’ to prepare for Ian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor said the town will move immediately to its highest level of emergency preparedness based on the latest forecasts on Ian. “Our preparation has been underway for quite some time but with the new forecast, we’re moving to a new level of readiness in response,” Mayor Will Haynie said during a Thursday afternoon briefing.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 ahead of Ian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane battering Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast midday Sept. 28, remains stubbornly unpredictable. Still, the impacts of the storm is expected in the Lowcountry beginning the morning of Sept. 29. The area is under a hurricane watch and storm surge warning, while the rest of the state's coast is under a tropical storm warning.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Charleston braces for DIRECT HIT as Hurricane Ian swirls back in from Atlantic to pound historic city TOMORROW morning: Thousands board up their homes and flee ahead of 7ft storm surge after 13 Floridians confirmed dead

Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and at least 13 dead. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into...
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated as additional outages are reported. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 2,735 customers are without power as of 5:30 a.m. You can view the outage map here. To report an […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston area national parks temporarily closing in preparation for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service (NPS) announced that Charleston area sites will be closed temporarily due to anticipated threats of Hurricane Ian. Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, and Charleston Pinckney National Historic Site will all be closed until the storm passes the Charleston area. In addition, the Liberty Square Visitor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy