Attorney: LAPD Captain’s Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LA Judge Mulls Issues in TV Judge’s Motion to Dismiss Agency Suit
A judge Wednesday took under submission a motion by “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges she cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show’s library rights in a deal with CBS.
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock’s Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was located and arrested in Las Vegas about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked in Las Vegas and is pending extradition to Los Angeles.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, died about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
New Map by LA Controller Highlights Natural Disaster Impacts, Preparedness
Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released an interactive map Thursday that highlights the types of natural disasters that the city may be vulnerable to as part of Emergency Preparedness Month. The map, titled “Get Ready, L.A.,” provides information on heat waves, wildfires, floods and earthquakes, and notes how residents...
Captain Says She Felt Gaslighted by LAPD Over Concerns About Fake Photo
A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her, causing her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication. “Part...
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Record Largest Increases Since 2012
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County Thursday recorded their largest daily increases since the record hikes of Oct. 5, 2012. The Los Angeles County average price rose 15.3 cents to $6.261, its highest amount since July 6, according to...
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
New OC Museum of Art Aims for Open Access for All
Orange County Museum of Art CEO Heidi Zuckerman said Wednesday she was leading a tour of the museum’s new building in Costa Mesa when she noticed some passersby. “Some random people walking their dogs walked by and waved at us,” she told reporters at an unveiling of the new museum on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which opens to the public on Oct. 8. “It was awesome. I was a kid in a candy store: `Hey, it’s working, it’s working.”’
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
Amid Increase in Violent Crime, LAPD Releases PSA Urging De-escalation
Hoping to combat an increase in violent crime, the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released a “Step Away LA” public service announcement urging residents to actively de-escalate confrontations to avoid violence. The roughly two-minute video released by the department features members of the LAPD, the City Attorney’s Office,...
Man Stabbed After Altercation in MacArthur Park
A man is in the hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed by another man in MacArthur Park in the Westlake District. Officers from the Rampart Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 12:23 a.m. to South Park View and West Sixth streets regarding an argument between two men, according to reports from the scene.
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
OC Doc Pleads Guilty in MediCal Fraud Scheme
An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Rapper
Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in Lake Elsinore
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Lake Elsinore and is worth $34,506, the California Lottery announced. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers iand the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing...
Man in Custody in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, and he was arrested later that day, Lt. Mike Gomez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau told City News Service.
La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plots
A federal grand jury Thursday charged a La Cañada Flintridge man who allegedly conspired with a San Fernando Valley resident to hire a hit man to kill two men involved in litigation against him. Arthur Raffy Aslanian, 53, is charged in a three-count federal indictment with one count of...
