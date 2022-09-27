Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
New OC Museum of Art Aims for Open Access for All
Orange County Museum of Art CEO Heidi Zuckerman said Wednesday she was leading a tour of the museum’s new building in Costa Mesa when she noticed some passersby. “Some random people walking their dogs walked by and waved at us,” she told reporters at an unveiling of the new museum on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which opens to the public on Oct. 8. “It was awesome. I was a kid in a candy store: `Hey, it’s working, it’s working.”’
mynewsla.com
LAX Completes Final Pedestrian Bridge Structure for Automated People Mover
Los Angeles International Airport announced the completion of the final Automated People Mover pedestrian bridge structure over World Way Thursday, moving one step closer to connecting the Tom Bradley International Terminal with the future West Central Terminal Area station. The construction on the sixth and final bridge closed some roads...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, died about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
New Map by LA Controller Highlights Natural Disaster Impacts, Preparedness
Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released an interactive map Thursday that highlights the types of natural disasters that the city may be vulnerable to as part of Emergency Preparedness Month. The map, titled “Get Ready, L.A.,” provides information on heat waves, wildfires, floods and earthquakes, and notes how residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Record Largest Increases Since 2012
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County Thursday recorded their largest daily increases since the record hikes of Oct. 5, 2012. The Los Angeles County average price rose 15.3 cents to $6.261, its highest amount since July 6, according to...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Climbers Found Dead on Mountainside Near Idyllwild
Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild Wednesday, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The “hikers down” report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Home Health Care Placement Agencies Fined Nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Wednesday. The labor agency cited Angel Connection Nursing Care and Angel Connection Nursing Services for wage theft violations, including...
mynewsla.com
Attorney: LAPD Captain’s Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast of Interstate 10,...
mynewsla.com
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in Lake Elsinore
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Lake Elsinore and is worth $34,506, the California Lottery announced. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers iand the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing...
mynewsla.com
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Woman Missing from Sylmar
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Sylmar in July. Janethy M. Perez, 36, was last seen on the afternoon of July 15 in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Severely Injured in Sun Valley
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock’s Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was located and arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked in Las Vegas and is pending extradition to Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
Comments / 0