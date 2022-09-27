ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Red Devils dominate Yellow Jackets to pick up first region win

Things got a little better for Union County in the second half. Against Clinton, the #3 AAA team in the state, the Yellow Jackets had just 8 yards of offense in the first half; but wound up with 60 yards of total offense. Plus, 2-4 Union County, playing with wide receiver BJ Porter under center in place of starting quarterback Ben Black, managed a touchdown pass after a long kickoff return against the Red Devil reserves.
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Raiders rally in fourth quarter to top Yellow Jackets

Senior kicker Roberto Luna blasted a 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the game to give the Laurens Raiders a 20-17 win over the Greer Yellow Jackets at Dooley Field in Greer on Thursday night. This game was a tale of two halves. Greer controlled the game in...
LAURENS, SC
wach.com

Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian

NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Tropical Storm Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Zy'Liya Serena Young - Laurens

Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young, age 15, of 218 Spring Street, Laurens South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her parents Milton Young and Stanchelle Gaines; two brothers; two sisters; and her grandparents. Funeral services for Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young will be held on...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another

The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Jennifer Spragins Burnett

Jennifer Spragins Burnett was elected president of the South Carolina Association for Justice. She is a partner at Harbin & Burnett LLP, a law firm based in Anderson. Burnett is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law.
ANDERSON, SC

