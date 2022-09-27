Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Red Devils dominate Yellow Jackets to pick up first region win
Things got a little better for Union County in the second half. Against Clinton, the #3 AAA team in the state, the Yellow Jackets had just 8 yards of offense in the first half; but wound up with 60 yards of total offense. Plus, 2-4 Union County, playing with wide receiver BJ Porter under center in place of starting quarterback Ben Black, managed a touchdown pass after a long kickoff return against the Red Devil reserves.
golaurens.com
Raiders rally in fourth quarter to top Yellow Jackets
Senior kicker Roberto Luna blasted a 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the game to give the Laurens Raiders a 20-17 win over the Greer Yellow Jackets at Dooley Field in Greer on Thursday night. This game was a tale of two halves. Greer controlled the game in...
WYFF4.com
Week 6: Thursday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area will take to the field Thursday night for the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season. Many games were moved to Thursday due to expected rain from Ian. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools, districts announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Football changes due to Hurricane Ian will be updated here:. Greenville County Schools have moved their remaining Week 6 high school football games that were still scheduled for Friday to Thursday night, with the option to kickoff at either 6:30 or 7 p.m. This article will continue to be updated as we work to learn kickoff times.
The Post and Courier
Dabo and his dogs: Clemson coach's canine companions are part of the Swinney family
CLEMSON – Near the end of a press conference to preview the opener with Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney snapped his fingers to mark the passing of time. Just like that, it seemed, two decades as a coach at Clemson had flown by. He thought of his boys, two on...
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
blufftontoday.com
ESPN 'College GameDay' looks for Clemson football indoor options because of Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
SC schools announce changes due to Tropical Storm Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. […]
golaurens.com
Zy'Liya Serena Young - Laurens
Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young, age 15, of 218 Spring Street, Laurens South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her parents Milton Young and Stanchelle Gaines; two brothers; two sisters; and her grandparents. Funeral services for Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young will be held on...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another
The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
Upstate man wins $300,000 in lottery
An Upstate man won $300,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release.
Multiple rabid animals found in the Upstate
State officials say, that multiple wild animals found in South Carolina tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says, a total of four animals tested positive, three of them were found here in the Upstate.
gsabizwire.com
Mashburn Construction joins Laurens County in Notable Groundbreaking Celebration
Columbia, S.C. — Mashburn Construction is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of the Laurens County Historic Courthouse project. The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades’ old courthouse in downtown Laurens, South Carolina. “We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore...
2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Jennifer Spragins Burnett
Jennifer Spragins Burnett was elected president of the South Carolina Association for Justice. She is a partner at Harbin & Burnett LLP, a law firm based in Anderson. Burnett is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law.
