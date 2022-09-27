Things got a little better for Union County in the second half. Against Clinton, the #3 AAA team in the state, the Yellow Jackets had just 8 yards of offense in the first half; but wound up with 60 yards of total offense. Plus, 2-4 Union County, playing with wide receiver BJ Porter under center in place of starting quarterback Ben Black, managed a touchdown pass after a long kickoff return against the Red Devil reserves.

