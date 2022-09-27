ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: What We Learned From Ohio State's Dominant Win Over Wisconsin

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCPSA_0iBPwaZN00

Here are our biggest takeaways from the Buckeyes huge win against the Badgers from Saturday night's big football game.

Ohio State fired a warning shot to all of college football on Saturday night

In my opinion, the message was clear: we are the team to beat this year.

The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in the opener, but the game was a little bit clunky as many season-openers against good teams are. Then they handily beat two non-Power 5 opponents into submission, but that probably didn't resonate quite as well with the masses.

But Saturday's completely overwhelming win against Wisconsin was another thing entirely. The Badgers are a traditional Big Ten power and last year had one of the best defenses in college football. I know they've had a lot of turnover on that side of the ball, but Jim Leonhard is widely regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators in football and the Buckeyes embarrassed Wisconsin Saturday night.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson have had a chance to reflect on how things went Saturday evening and they shared their thoughts here on today's episode of Buckeye Breakdown.

Community Policy