Trial Begins for Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday.
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Snatching Their Child
A Jan. 30 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her San Jacinto home and fleeing to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended holding his and the victim’s 2-year-old son. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 43, of Lake Elsinore allegedly killed...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plots
A federal grand jury Thursday charged a La Cañada Flintridge man who allegedly conspired with a San Fernando Valley resident to hire a hit man to kill two men involved in litigation against him. Arthur Raffy Aslanian, 53, is charged in a three-count federal indictment with one count of...
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
Abducted 15-Year-Old Slain in Shootout Had Fired at Deputies: Cops
A 15-year-old girl gunned down in a shootout between her father and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was herself firing at law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that unspecified “evidence” gathered in the department’s ongoing investigation indicated that Savannah Graziano was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” The teenager was believed to have been abducted by her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, a fugitive also wanted in connection with the death of Savannah’s mother, Anthony’s estranged wife. He was also killed in Tuesday’s shootout. Sheriff Dicus also shared that Savannah Graziano and her father had been living out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before law enforcement caught up to them. “Did she go willingly?” a Fontana Police Department sergeant asked the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven't been able to prove that just yet.”Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022 Read it at KABC-TV
Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman, Child in Hit-And-Run Collision
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
Woman Injured in DUI Collision Dies, Suspect in Custody
A woman gravely injured in a three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection died from her injuries, and the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. The...
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat
A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
