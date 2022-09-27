Read full article on original website
Related
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, died at age 28, his family announced. The performer died Sunday, but no cause of death is clear at this time. Ward found fame after landing a spot in the second season of “RuPaul’s...
'Chicago Med''s Marlyne Barrett Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
To use a famous quote, life imitates art far more than art imitates life, and sadly, for Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett, like her character Maggie Lockwood, who received a cancer diagnosis, Barrett is now facing a diagnosis of uterine and ovarian cancer, People reports. "I'm an extremely private person,...
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
600Breezy Reveals Girlfriend Raven K. Jackson Died By Suicide
In a series of Instagram posts, 600Breezy shared his shock, grief and regret over Raven K. Jackson's decision to take her own life
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
Ryan Seacrest shares update on scary new medical issue during vulnerable moment on Live
LIVE host Ryan Seacrest has shared an update on his scary health issue. On Tuesday, Ryan introduced the show by talking about fall before he stopped and admitted to Kelly he can't run in the marathon this year. She laughed and said: "Oh. Tell me about your knee." "I am...
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Parade
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0