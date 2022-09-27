Read full article on original website
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Kyle Port scores four times as West Perry routs Gettysburg
On Thursday, Gettysburg started fast against one of the best Mid-Penn teams in West Perry, scoring a goal seven minutes in. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after that, it was all Mustangs, as West Perry scored the next six goals in a...
Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Chambersburg, September 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chambersburg. The Cumberland Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 27, 2022, 21:01:00.
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
WGAL
Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
Washington County ready to build rail cars for DC Metro system
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation. The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, […]
