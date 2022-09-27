Online sleuths mock Lifetime’s Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie movie actors for being ‘too old’

ONLINE sleuths have slammed a film focusing on the Gabby Petito story for selecting actors who they say look way too old.

Lifetime's The Gabby Petito Story is set to premiere just over a year after the vlogger was found murdered at the hands of her boyfriend.

Online sleuths have mocked Lifetime's movie focusing on the Gabby Petito for selecting actors that look way too old Credit: Lifetime

The Gabby Petito Story has gotten a lot of online criticism as it's set to premiere just over a year after her death Credit: Instagram

A trailer for the film, which has sparked online controversy, was shared by the network with the caption: "The story that shook the nation."

Online followers buzzed after seeing Skyler Samuels, who was selected to play 22-year-old Gabby in the dramatic retelling.

Actor Evan Hall also sparked conversation after he was seen in the trailer playing Gabby's 22-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Social media users who have followed the vlogger's case since her disappearance slammed the trailer, saying that the talent looks far too old.

"As gross as this is, they couldn't even be arsed to find actors that are the right age? As lazy as it is shameless," someone commented on a Reddit thread.

Another Redditor said: "They look like young looking 50 year olds."

"I love that they picked an actual 40 year old with a receding hairline," someone else commented.

"This is sad and gross but I also can't look away. It looks like they're shooting it with the same lens from Twilight."

Another user said: "Why are they like 37 years old in the movie? I'll pass, this is all in poor taste."

"Probably hard to find a 22 year old actor as bald as Brian," someone else commented.

The Gabby Petito Story is set for release on October 1 - the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Gabby's parents recently had a conversation on Twitter Spaces where they reflected on the emotional one-year anniversary of the young woman's death.

The former couple often works together to honor Gabby's life by raising awareness about domestic abuse.

"Nobody had any idea what she was going through," Nichole said on Twitter.

Joe added that there are signs of domestic violence that can be easily spotted, referencing the domestic violence police stop on Gabby and Brian that was captured on bodycam.

In a tweet, Gabby's father Joseph also wrote about the first anniversary of the day he lost his daughter.

"Exactly 1 year ago today you were taken from us. We miss you everyday," he wrote.

"We cry everyday. You have inspired so many to live, travel, and leave their unhealthy relationships.

He concluded his message with: "We love you Gabby," along with the hashtags #domesticviolence, #togetherwecan and #thelightremains.

Gabby's stepmother, Tara, also said a few words on Twitter.

"Exactly one year ago our beautiful daughter was taken from us by the hands of another," she said.

"We miss you so much our hearts hurt. Forever broken, forever missing you, forever we will love you."