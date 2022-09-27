TYLER, Texas — A woman has died after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Terri Furgerson , 48, of Pampa, was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO