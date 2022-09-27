ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup

TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Tyler police identify woman who died from injuries after being found beaten, unconscious

TYLER, Texas — A woman has died after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Terri Furgerson , 48, of Pampa, was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical records

The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions. According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing man in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs. Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. If you have any information in reference to his location please call...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
CBS19

Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

