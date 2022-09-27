Read full article on original website
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup
TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
Tyler police identify woman who died from injuries after being found beaten, unconscious
TYLER, Texas — A woman has died after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Terri Furgerson , 48, of Pampa, was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power posts bail
TYLER, Texas — After getting his $1 million bond lowered to $40,000 in a hearing Friday, suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is no longer in the Gregg County Jail after he posted bail that same day. Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving...
Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical records
The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions. According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records...
Officials search for missing man in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs. Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. If you have any information in reference to his location please call...
Police identify pedestrian killed, found on top of vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Friday morning in Longview after the driver of an SUV believed he "struck an animal." Police said Tuesday that the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Eastman Road. The pedestrian Michael...
DISTRICT: Longview ISD middle school student in custody after making threat toward campus
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD middle school student has been taken into custody off school grounds after allegedly making a threat against the Judson Middle School campus. "While we do not believe this was an imminent threat toward the campus, out of an abundance of caution, we will...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
18-wheeler rolls over on I-20 near Smith, Gregg County line
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler has rolled over on Interstate 20 near the Gregg and Smith County line Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on the eastbound side of traffic near mile marker 576. The truck is out of the roadway...
Emergency crews respond to pin-in wreck with injuries in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are the scene of a pin-in wreck with injuries on State Highway 31 in Smith County Thursday. Officials said the crash happened at Highway 31 and FM 2908. The Jackson Heights and Chapel Hill volunteer fire departments are on the scene.
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
Man sentenced to life in prison for robbing Tyler restaurant manager at gunpoint
TYLER, Texas — A man who robbed the Razzoo's Cajun Café manager in Tyler at gunpoint in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Smith County jurors sentenced Gabriel Johnson, 44, to life in prison after finding him guilty of aggravated robbery. The prosecution presented evidence showing...
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
Flag football association raises funds for Canton family who lost their son in a crash
CANTON, Texas — A crash in Canton Tuesday morning left two victims, a sister and a brother injured. The sister was taken to a hospital in Tyler while the younger brother was airlifted to Dallas where he unfortunately died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon. CBS19 spoke to a family...
Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
Bond for Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power lowered; request to remove judge denied
TYLER, Texas — A visiting judge lowered suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' bond Friday following a recent appeals court ruling calling the amount "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a...
Appeals court rules $1 million bond for jailed suspended Smith County constable 'excessive'
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. An appeals court recently ruled the $1 million bond for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, as "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who was temporarily suspended as...
Tyler City Council approves five-year $2.6 million agreement to purchase new law enforcement technology
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a five-year agreement to purchase two-shot tasers, updated in-car video systems and body cameras for the Tyler Police Department. During the council meeting, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said the new systems, related technology and training costs $2.6 million,...
Major wreck in Rusk County on US 259, FM 850 causes traffic delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on US Highway 259 at FM 850 in Rusk County Wednesday afternoon. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said FM 850 is blocked on the east side of US 259. Drivers should expect delays, especially northbound,...
