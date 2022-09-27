CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO