ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side

CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Kidnap#West Loop#Violent Crime#Dodge
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
HOMEWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy