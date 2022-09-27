Read full article on original website
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
New details emerge about man who tried to kidnap woman, assault two others in West Loop
A day after a South Side man appeared in court and released on a personal recognizance bond, prosecutors say he tried to kidnap one woman and assaulted two others.
Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side
CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
Man charged in violent CTA robbery that resulted in victim being hit in the head with a bottle: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line this month. Solomon Washington, 30, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of theft under $500.
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
'Got him yet?': Boy overhears kidnappers plotting, escapes abduction
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood. The boy was walking around 4 p.m. northbound on Laramie Avenue near Pensacola Avenue when he was approached by a man who said he had something for him, police said.
South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
Chicago police: Couple robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park
A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
Woman Tells Jurors She Watched Her Ex-Boyfriend Kill 6 Family Members in Gage Park Massacre
Warning: Content in this story is disturbing and may be difficult for some viewers to read. For nearly two hours Wednesday, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family’s Southwest Side home. The massacre...
Attackers Hit Older Asian Man With Bottle, Robbed Him On Red Line: ‘Absolutely Horrific’
ROSELAND — Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and attacked an older man Sunday on the Red Line — the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate attacks nationwide, an organizer said. About 2:40 a.m., the man was riding the train near the...
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
Man Charged In Homan Square Police Station Break-In Obtained Bulletproof Vest Before Pointing Guns At Cops, Prosecutors Say￼
HOMAN SQUARE — A SWAT training exercise inside a West Side police station turned into an active gunman scenario Monday, prosecutors said, accusing a north suburban man of breaking into the building through a fire escape, obtaining a bulletproof vest and aiming two guns at officers before he was shot.
