OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who walked up and stole a motorcycle from the front porch of a home near NW 28th and Walker. OKCPD says this man took porch piracy "to a new level" after he simply walked up to the front porch of a home and stole a motorcycle from the residence.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO