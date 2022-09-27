ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
Police: Man fatally shot after car breaks down in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
Pauls Valley police investigate theft at Tractor Supply Company

Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say they caught alleged burglars at the local Tractor Supply Company early Wednesday morning. Police say these guys seemed to know what they were doing. Reports say they found tools investigators often see used for burglary in the get away car.
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially-motivated hate crime

WASHINGTON (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men, Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. On Jan. 18, 2022, a federal grand in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count indictment charging both men, who are...
Former Seeworth Academy director facing embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Janet Grigg, the former director of the Judge Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy, is now facing charges of embezzlement of public dollars. The school, an alternative option for youth involved with the justice system, closed its door in 2019. The charges came after a 2021...
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
