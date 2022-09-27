Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
Police: Man fatally shot after car breaks down in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
Pauls Valley police investigate theft at Tractor Supply Company
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say they caught alleged burglars at the local Tractor Supply Company early Wednesday morning. Police say these guys seemed to know what they were doing. Reports say they found tools investigators often see used for burglary in the get away car.
Man steals motorcycle off person's front porch, OKCPD searching for suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who walked up and stole a motorcycle from the front porch of a home near NW 28th and Walker. OKCPD says this man took porch piracy "to a new level" after he simply walked up to the front porch of a home and stole a motorcycle from the residence.
Yukon Police Department seizes nearly 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Yukon Police Department confiscated nearly 150 pounds of marijuana from a couple passing through the state. Police say Zacha Cruz and Erika Sanchez, both from New York, were passing through Oklahoma in a rental car when they were pulled over by police. During the...
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
Edmond police identify 'Peeping Tom' suspect caught looking into girl's window
Edmond, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have identified an alleged Peeping Tom and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. Police say the man in the security video is 48-year-old Brian Rich. These documents say Rich admitted to looking into the girl's window. Court records...
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
OKC activist Michael Washington arrested for abuse, neglect, and exploitation of an elder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A well-known Oklahoma City activist, Michael Washington, is now facing charges of neglect and exploitation of an elderly person. Washington is known by many for speaking out about the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC). Police were called to the home of the woman he was...
Edmond Electric sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian response in Florida
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric is pitching in to help with Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on Florida. Seven lineman and four trucks from Edmond Electric left Wednesday to help with the repsonse and support for communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. They will be part...
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially-motivated hate crime
WASHINGTON (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men, Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. On Jan. 18, 2022, a federal grand in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count indictment charging both men, who are...
Former Seeworth Academy director facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Janet Grigg, the former director of the Judge Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy, is now facing charges of embezzlement of public dollars. The school, an alternative option for youth involved with the justice system, closed its door in 2019. The charges came after a 2021...
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
