Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Hunterdon County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: South Hunterdon wins one-goal game
Luis Sanchez scored the game-winner three minutes left in overtime for South Hunterdon in its 3-2 win over Belvidere in Lambertville. Kyle Ingersoll added two goals for South Hunterdon on a driven ball from 20 yards out and on a bending ball into the corner of the net from 30 yards out.
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Sussex County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Curry puts in four goals for Vernon
Monica Curry was outstanding for Vernon offensively with four goals in its 6-3 win over High Point in Vernon. Kiley Gibson added two goals in the victory for Vernon, which outscored High Point 3-1 in the second half. Lily Henderson dished out two assists in the victory. The N.J. High...
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Ocean County boys' soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Somerset County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Ridge, Pingry victorious
Catalina Pravda scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter off an assist from Jenna Narleski for Ridge in its 1-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Basking Ridge. Abby Santonastaso made three saves in the shutout and Kelly Weaver kept Hunterdon Central in the game with 17 saves.
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Notre Dame edges Hopewell Valley
Clementine Bowden scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and Amanda Dressel also found the cage as Notre Dame slipped past Hopewell Valley 2-1 in Trenton. Ellie Marrone had an assist and Adeline Ihlefeld made two saves as Notre Dame improved to 5-1.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award; new residence hall opens at Saint Peter's | Journal Entries
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award for efforts during pandemic. The Township of North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) presented the Housing Authority with the prestigious Community Impact Award at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Sept. 22 in San Diego.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
Week 4′s broadcast schedule featured a pair of top-five parochial matchups and two premiere public-school matchups. The three games streamable for free in Week 5 should make for more excitement. West Essex is back on the broadcast after a 16-13 loss to No. 20 Caldwell last Friday. The Knights...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID'd as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more
Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
