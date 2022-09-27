ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Sept. 29

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A full-on rock show by Soul Function Boston complete with lights, horns and dancing will...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Faucher, Soul Boston to rock out at HCA to celebrate arts

A full-on rock show by Soul Function Boston complete with lights, horns and dancing will raise the roof at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 7, as the new rehearsal room named after the band is dedicated and the two donors who made it possible, Patrick and Amanda Buttlar Faucher, are honored as Patrons of the Arts.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Election harassment hits home for Degan

If you follow national politics, undoubtedly you have heard about the ongoing movement by Donald Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election by going after local election officials. It wouldn’t seem likely to directly affect Hopkinton. After all, we are a small town in a...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Town Clerk Connor Degan said he has been “swarmed” with requests for information — sometimes...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Next Elmwood Community Forum rescheduled to Oct. 11

As part of the town’s work on developing a plan for a potential replacement for Elmwood School, there will be a second community forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkinton High School auditorium. The agenda for this meeting includes an initial assessment of the Elmwood...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Arrests/Police Log, Sept. 27 edition

12:28 a.m. On Hayden Rowe Street, Sergeant Arthur Schofield and Officers Brennan Grimley and Nicholas Saletnik performed field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Matthew F. Norton, 41, of 2519 Main Street, Barnstable, and charged him with marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, license not in possession, OUI liquor, and unregistered motor vehicle.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Conservation Commission supports drawdown of Lake Maspenock to manage weeds

The Conservation Commission at a brief meeting Tuesday night returned to the issue of invasive weed management at Lake Maspenock, agreeing to a winter drawdown of the lake as a “toolbox item” previously proposed by the Department of Public Works. DPW Director John Westerling explained that the Lake...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Refocused HHS field hockey takes it day by day

The Hopkinton High School field hockey team has a simple motto this season: “Win the day.” The Hillers are playing under first-year coach Ally Valencia and are razor-focused on trying to improve and succeed each day, whether it’s during a game, in practice or while training. “We...
HOPKINTON, MA

