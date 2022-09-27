Read full article on original website
Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
Charter captains to be negatively impacted by NOAA proposed speed limit change to protect endangered species
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Boaters heading offshore in the cooler months may soon have to slow down, according to a proposed speed limit change from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA is proposing vessels larger than 35 feet long travel at a speed no faster than 10...
Governor Roy Cooper speaking about Tropical Storm Ian Thursday afternoon
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After issuing a State of Emergency on Wednesday for North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper is set to speak Thursday afternoon about the approach of Tropical Storm Ian. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph.
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
Do’s and Don’ts for donations for those impacted Ian
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – As Florida residents shift to recovery mode following Hurricane Ian many will want to help. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula bringing destruction in its path, and many will need essential supplies.
NC Department of Agriculture seeking grant proposals for bioenergy research
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2022 grant proposals that support each program’s mission. “In the years since these programs began offering grants, we’ve seen some promising developments from the research projects that have received funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see each program once again offering $500,000 in competitive grants. By investing that money in agricultural research, we help North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. Ultimately, we know the funding provided now could pay off in farm incomes and in the state’s overall economy.”
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen; impacts expected to Cape Fear late this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian is continuing to intensify as it approaches the Florida coast. As of Tuesday at 2:00 pm, Ian is a major category 3 hurricane. The storm is expected to reach category 4 status later Tuesday as it pushes towards the Sunshine State. Hurricane Warnings...
North Carolina’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan approved
WASHINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, according to a press release. All states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all FY22 and...
Leland writer wins gold medal in 2022 NC Senior Games State Finals
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Local writer, Eric Mens, from Leland, won a gold medal in the 2022 North Carolina Senior Games State Finals, that was held in Raleigh on September 19th through the 25th. Mens’ story “The Intervention,” won in the “Life Experiences” category of the Seniors Writing competition....
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight
MOSES LAKE, WA (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by...
