KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
KOMO News
King County to vote on establishing new system to report hate crimes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to establish a county-wide hate crime reporting system and awareness campaign. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, there were 243 hate crimes charged by the agency between 2018 and Aug. 4 of this year. There’s been a total of 28 hate crimes reported so far in 2022.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
q13fox.com
Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property
Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
Fox News
Seattle to vote on $1.25 billion in new taxes to fund mental health system
People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and others on Monday...
KUOW
Seattle Library will allow staff to administer opioid overdose reversing Narcan
Note: This story has been edited to more accurately reflect the number of overdoses in or near Seattle libraries. For months, the Seattle Public Library has been looking into whether to allow employees to carry and administer Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, and they’ve reached a decision: Library staff will be allowed to administer Narcan to potential overdose victims.
AG Ferguson suing Seattle business owner over deceptive legal immigration services
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner over “deceptive promises” to help immigrants from Brazil with their immigration needs. According to the lawsuit, Ana Carline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN &...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
King County Metro drivers concerned with crime, drug use on buses
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of bringing Molotov cocktails onto a Metro bus was charged in a King County court after prosecutors "rush filed" the case. The incident is part of a larger issue on local buses. Drivers say crime and drug use is only increasing. Driving through the...
q13fox.com
AG: Lawsuit filed against Seattle business for scamming immigrants, abandoning them in court
SEATTLE - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed against a Seattle business after they were caught charging thousands of dollars to immigrants seeking asylum in the state, and then abandoning them in immigration court. According to the AG’s Office, Ana Caroline Pinto...
ncwlife.com
Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health
(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town
Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times
Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers...
County asks District 12 fire commissioners to resign amid investigation
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds may have been misappropriated by three Mason County employees with Fire District 12. The fire chief, her father — one of three District 12 fire commissioners — and her secretary were identified as alleged suspects in the investigation.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Grieving local mom fighting ‘flood of fentanyl’ pushes Gov. Inslee to do more
After the initial grief she suffered earlier this year following her son’s fentanyl poisoning death, Melanie Madden of Buckley is driven by what she calls her new-found purpose in life. “I feel like I have a mission to get the message to our lawmakers to do something about the...
