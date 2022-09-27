Mr. Jerry Agers, age 74, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Jerry was born on June 11, 1948, a son of the late Berlin, and Eva (England) Agers. He was a graduate of Gamaliel High School Class of 1966, and attended Western Kentucky University until he enlisted in The United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany proudly earning his National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star, two Overseas Bars, an Expert M-14 Medal. He married Doris Ann on December 16, 1972. In addition to proudly serving our country, Jerry served as Fire Chief for Flippin Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from SKF after twenty-plus years of service.

FOUNTAIN RUN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO