Kenneth Earl Burnette
Kenneth Earl Burnette, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence. The Indianapolis, IN native was a retired regional sales manager of Consolidated Sales, former owner and operator of Mr. D’s Auto Mart, accomplished saxophone musician, member and tenor of the Crownsmen Quartet and promoted shows with numerous professional gospel quartets headlining the concert. He was a lifelong member of the United Pentecostal Church and helped establish three churches in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. He was a son of the late Carlie Burnette and Mildred Lee Burnette.
Kay Whitney Johnson
Kay Whitney Johnson, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and co-owner and operator of Johnson’s Antiques. She was a daughter of the late Loren Edgar Whitney and Ruby Lee Martin Whitney. She is survived by her husband: Eddie...
THURSDAY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 09/29/2022
THERE ARE A COUPLE OF AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT AS WARREN EAST HOSTS WARREN CENTRAL, AND GREENWOOD TRAVELS TO CHRISTIAN COUNTY.
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan, 80, departed this life Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at The Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1942 to the late William and Della Wilson Sullivan. He was employed by Sullivan’s Saw Mill and Holley Carburetor. He was an avid woodworker, mechanic, and farmer but perhaps his most important roles were that of a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, and friend.
Jerry Agers
Mr. Jerry Agers, age 74, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Jerry was born on June 11, 1948, a son of the late Berlin, and Eva (England) Agers. He was a graduate of Gamaliel High School Class of 1966, and attended Western Kentucky University until he enlisted in The United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany proudly earning his National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star, two Overseas Bars, an Expert M-14 Medal. He married Doris Ann on December 16, 1972. In addition to proudly serving our country, Jerry served as Fire Chief for Flippin Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from SKF after twenty-plus years of service.
Kenneth Ray Russell
Kenneth Ray Russell, 68 of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Martin Russell and Elta Lucille Cline Russell. He is preceded in death by two sons, James Dewayne Key and Roy Douglas Lewis, Sr.; one brother, Donald Russell and one sister Linda Sims.
