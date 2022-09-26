ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay expects Van Jefferson to be a full-go in Week 8

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAwTE_0iBPukKD00

The Los Angeles Rams placed Van Jefferson on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, meaning that he’ll miss a minimum of four games. With Jefferson needing more time to get 100 percent healthy, Sean McVay iterated that the Rams expect Jefferson to be a full-go after the bye week in Week 7.

“Yeah, it really boiled down to, because we’ve had so many of these injuries, there wasn’t any sort of setback. The goal for us maybe was that it would be in a couple weeks. He had been making really good progress and that’s been in alignment, but there’s a lot of layers to whether we put a guy on IR or not, that’s not exclusive to just that person in particular,” McVay said. “I think when you look at where the bye was going to fall for us, we had to make that decision and designation so that you don’t end up restricting his ability to return after the bye. That really bought him an extra couple weeks. There wasn’t any setbacks, that’s consistent with what I had told you guys. There was a lot of layers to it, but we do expect that to be short term. Originally, we’re thinking kind of Carolina and then I don’t even know who we play when we get back from the bye (San Francisco), but we expect him to be ready to roll when that time comes.”

Back in training camp, Jefferson underwent a knee procedure to clean up a knee issue that bothered him at the end of last season. The Rams said that the third-year wideout would have a chance to be ready for Week 1, but they made it clear that he wouldn’t have a definitive timetable to return.

After being ruled out for the first couple of games, it seemed as if placing Jefferson on injured reserve was always a favorable option, especially with the team’s bye week coming in Week 7. That means that, at the earliest, Jefferson can make his season debut in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Without Jefferson on the field, the Rams are clearly lacking a vertical threat in the offense to begin the season. Even though McVay doesn’t want to commit to saying when Jefferson will definitively return, he sounds confident that the former second-round pick will be ready to roll in Week 8.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy