Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
Sheriff’s office investigates burglary of Elsa hair salon
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon. The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa. The victim reported […]
KRGV
Edinburg police arrest fourth suspect in $3 million burglary case
Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in a burglary case that has recovered more than $3.1 million in stolen property across multiple cities in the Rio Grande Valley. Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, on Saturday. Police say Gonzalez was found in possession of $700,000 worth...
Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa
EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Cocaine package worth more than $1 million washed ashore on South Padre Island
The Cameron County Park Rangers and the Cameron County Sheriff's Department are investigating a "white powdery substance" that washed up on shore at South Padre Island Thursday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Park Ranger Division. At approximately 11:57 a.m., Cameron County Park Rangers received an anonymous...
KRGV
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Edinburg police chief details ‘suicide by cop’ as Texas Rangers investigate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala described this week’s police-involved shooting as a “classic case of suicide by cop.” Leroy Villarreal, 36, was fatally shot by Edinburg police officers on Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff with law enforcement officers on East Rogers Road in Edinburg. When Villarreal got out of the […]
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
KRGV
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing $7,500 from hair salon in Elsa
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into a hair salon in Elsa and stealing $7,500 from the cash register. The alleged burglary happened at a hair salon on the 10600 block of East Monte Cristo Road. Surveillance video shows a man, who appears...
KRGV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified
A man who was shot and killed by Edinburg police on Tuesday has been identified. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Leroy Villarreal, according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg. Edinburg police say Villarreal was believed to be armed when he headed towards officers in...
Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Pharr authorities investigating cause of tractor-trailer fire
Pharr officials are investigating why a tractor-trailer went up in flames Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling from San Juan to Pharr when, for unknown reasons, it became fully engulfed in flames off the expressway near the 1200 block of Gumwood and the Frontage Road. The driver escaped...
kurv.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Trying To Grab Soldier’s Rifle
An illegal immigrant is facing charges in Hidalgo County after allegedly trying to take a rifle from a Texas National Guard soldier. The Border Patrol apprehended a large group of border crossers early Monday morning in Mission. When a member of the group tried to escape, the National Guard soldier chased him.
kurv.com
Driver Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash
A Mission man has been arrested in the death of a passenger in an apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton this past weekend. 42-year-old Walter Enrique Martinez was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 heading north on Moorefield Road a little after midnight Saturday. The sedan collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south. The crash killed Martinez’s passenger, 65-year-old Ernesto Gomez Sanchez. The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized, treated for their injuries, and released.
kurv.com
Trevino Disputes Accusations Made By Cameron County Sheriff
Cameron County’s top elected official is firing back at the county sheriff over allegations that the Sheriff’s Office budget was cut for political reasons. Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. held a press conference yesterday to dispute claims made by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza last week. Trevino said cuts to the sheriff’s budget were forced by a revenue shortfall that was partially caused by Sheriff Garza’s decision to stop accepting federal inmates as well as inmates from Hidalgo County.
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
Brownsville man pulls up to house to argue, gets shot in knee, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was shot Tuesday at a residence after an argument, authorities said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a call about a shooting and discovered Ricardo Rangel, 47, was shot in the knee. According to police, Rangel went to 45-year-old Manuel Cantu’s home and the two […]
Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
Comments / 1