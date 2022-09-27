Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
American Airlines breach was gold mine for identity thieves
A recent data breach at American Airlines was relatively small, but the customer information stolen appears to be a jackpot for criminals engaged in identity theft. The breach, announced on Sept. 20, affected a “very small number” of customers and employees, the airline said in a statement, with reports of about 1,700 people affected. However, the breach reportedly included Social Security and driver's license numbers, data that can be used to steal victims’ identities.
Companies could be forced to delete customer data used to prove ID, Labor suggests
Companies could have the right to retain customers’ data stripped back by an ambitious suite of privacy reforms proposed by the Albanese government. The attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, revealed on Thursday that in addition to completing a review of Australia’s privacy laws, the Albanese government will look to legislate “even more urgent reforms” later this year or in early 2023.
