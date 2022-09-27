Read full article on original website
Optus data breach: federal police launch ‘Operation Guardian’ to protect identity of 10,000 victims
The Australian federal police have launched “Operation Guardian” to protect current and former Optus customers from identity crime and financial fraud. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed on Friday that Optus had agreed to pay for the replacement of passports exposed in the leak of 9.8 million customer records.
NBC San Diego
Two Former EBay Executives Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Cyberstalking Scheme
James Baugh and David Harville were sentenced on Thursday following a 2019 cyberstalking scheme. The ex-eBay employees hatched a campaign to harass the editor and publisher of eCommercebytes, a website closely followed by online sellers. Prosecutors said the executives were urged by former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to go after...
Massive data hack leaves Optus facing an 'extinction-level event' says leading tech analyst, as she blasts the telco's pathetic response to the security breach
Optus is facing an 'extinction-level event' after its massive loss of customer data to a hacker, a technology analyst says. Shara Evans, who is the CEO of leading tech research firm Market Clarity, says the telco's response has been completely inadequate and could see it face massive fines both in Australia and Europe.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds
As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
pymnts.com
UK Regulator Says Banks Should Reimburse Victims of APP Scams
Banks in the U.K. will have to make good on the money their customers lose from the biggest type of payment fraud in Britain under a proposal by the Payment System Regulator (PSR). In the PSR’s latest consultation, wider protections from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam losses are proposed as...
£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’
A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...
U.K.・
