Marysville, CA

Artist collective celebrates grand opening

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdD8q_0iBPuU9T00
A resident artist at Moonmajick Creations in Marysville displays the head of the dragon “Elizabeth” from “Shrek” in the shop’s front window. Courtesy of Michaela Harris

A new art gallery, shop, and classroom has opened in downtown Marysville at 414 4th St., thanks to the efforts of a local “artist collective.”

This nonprofit group, known as the Artist Nook, is composed of prominent local artists working to establish a place where community members and artisans can promote themselves through goods and education.

