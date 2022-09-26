ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

Chicken Supper in Green Island

The Green Island Congregational Church will host its annual Chicken Supper, catered by Kalmes Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Folks can also enjoy live music by Country Traditions. Cost for adults is $14, while those five to 10 years of age may eat for $7. Tots under five years of age eat for free.
GREEN ISLAND, IA
ELEMENTARY AG DAY IN BELLEVUE

Annual Elementary Ag Day event held last week. Several learning stations, including livestock, farm equipment and games, like ‘Ag Jeapardy’ were all part of the experience.
BELLEVUE, IA
BHS 50TH CLASS REUNION

THE BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 visited Bellevue High School on September 10, 2022 as part of its 50th Class Reunion.
BELLEVUE, IA
Fire Prevention Week

Members of the Bellevue Fire Department will educate local youngsters, as well as the general public, with a series of events next week in an effort to prevent fires. As part of Fire Prevention Week, elementary students from Bellevue and St. Joseph schools will learn fire safety procedures and how to escape a burning building this Friday, courtesy of the Carroll County Fire Safety House from Illinois.
BELLEVUE, IA

