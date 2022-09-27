ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba River Endowment donates thousands to FFA, Yuba College

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
 3 days ago
Board members of the Yuba River Endowment organization and students in the FFA Marysville chapter hold a donation check for $40,000 at Marysville High School on Thursday. Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

On Thursday, the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Marysville chapter received a $40,000 donation from the nonprofit organization Yuba River Endowment to fund both the chapter and national competition team.

Board members from the Endowment presented the donation to FFA students at Marysville High School.

