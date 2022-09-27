Suspect sought in fatal shooting of NJ man, 28, at basketball court

HOBOKEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 28-year-old New Jersey man was gunned down at a basketball court early Sunday and police are looking for the suspect responsible.

The Hoboken native, Christopher Garcia, was fatally shot around 3:25 a.m. inside of a basketball court at 560 Marshall Drive, authorities said.

Garcia was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Family and friends told ABC 7 that Garcia was a beloved member of the Hoboken community, a neighborhood he lived in his whole life.

"You wouldn't know he was born with a hole in his heart, because his heart was big and the love he gave was real," Garcia’s girlfriend, Lynese Garcia, told ABC 7.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared in the grief and offered his condolences to the Garcia family through a statement on Twitter.

"The entire community in Hoboken is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Chris Garcia last night," Bhalla said. "Words cannot describe the suffering of a family from the loss of a young man in Chris. Our prayers are with his family and we are here to support Chris' family in any way possible as they grieve his loss. May his memory stay with us always as we keep him and his family in our prayers."

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345.