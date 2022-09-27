Cleveland Cavaliers prepared for new reality as ‘hunted’ with Donovan Mitchell: ‘We aren’t going to surprise anybody’

LeBron wants people to know what time it is. LeBron James is going into his 20th season in the NBA, and he is ready to show people just how good he still is. Some fans have him as a top-five player in the game right now, while others believe he is hovering around that six or seven spot. Regardless, he can still get it done at a high level which is good news for the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO