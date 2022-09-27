A recent data breach at American Airlines was relatively small, but the customer information stolen appears to be a jackpot for criminals engaged in identity theft. The breach, announced on Sept. 20, affected a “very small number” of customers and employees, the airline said in a statement, with reports of about 1,700 people affected. However, the breach reportedly included Social Security and driver's license numbers, data that can be used to steal victims’ identities.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO