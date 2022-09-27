Read full article on original website
Related
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
Some elementary schools adding armed security; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 46. Warmer weekend ahead: See the 5-day forecast. A TINY HOME FOR GOOD: Andrew Lunetta started A Tiny Home for Good, a small nonprofit that builds and rents little houses for people who otherwise would be homeless, like Eddie Piazza (pictured). The bootstrapped organization deals is widely admired but thinly financed as it hopes to build more homes. (Dennis Nett photo)
NFL・
ValueWalk
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee Zeldin disputes new Siena poll results in N.Y. governor's race
NEW YORK -- With just six weeks until Election Day, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul widening her lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, Team Zeldin is calling it hogwash and released an internal poll that has their candidate within striking distance.READ MORE: Debate on the number of debates heats up in New York gubernatorial raceThey have not yet struck a deal to debate each other, but Hochul and Zeldin, the "Battling Bickersons" of the 21st century, are squabbling about a new poll that gives the Democratic governor a commanding lead over her Republican...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate
Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
Higgins announces $750k grant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced a $750,000 grant for the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. The grant award was funded through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Program and will go towards addressing veteran suicide prevention and mental health. The Veterans One-stop was among 80 grants awarded nationwide through the […]
Thrillist
This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.
If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
Upstate Ice Plex in Fulton County concept unveiled
CITY OF JOHNSTOWN — On Friday, for the first time publicly, town of Johnstown resident Tim Rizzo unveiled his concept for building a nonprofit winter sports complex in Fulton County that would include three ice rinks for ice hockey, skating and curling, as well as a daycare center, fitness center, and an emergency services building.
Corning seeks to control stray cat population; lawmakers say state law is in the way
Local officials say they’re doing what they can to reduce the growing population of feral cats in municipalities, including the City of Corning, but they need help from state lawmakers to really address the issue. However, there's some controversy around the program they'd like to bring back. The Corning...
Comments / 0