Fontana, CA

Breaking News: Fontana, CA: Fontana Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous man after killing a woman during domestic violence incident, and flet area with his daughter.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 3 days ago
An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
FONTANA, CA
