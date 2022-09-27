ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WIS-TV

McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

South Carolina energy companies are preparing for outages during storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian continues its path, Dominion Energy wants its customers to know safety is the priority before, during and after the storm. Dominion Energy officials say if you encounter downed power lines stay back. It’s always best to assume they are energized and very dangerous. Officials also ask that you report any downed power lines immediately.
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday. McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane...
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.
FLORIDA STATE

