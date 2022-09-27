Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
WIS-TV
SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
WIS-TV
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
WIS-TV
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the state is ready for the storm, but residents need to be their own personal emergency managers. Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 Tuesday morning before making landfall in Cuba. The storm is...
live5news.com
South Carolina energy companies are preparing for outages during storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian continues its path, Dominion Energy wants its customers to know safety is the priority before, during and after the storm. Dominion Energy officials say if you encounter downed power lines stay back. It’s always best to assume they are energized and very dangerous. Officials also ask that you report any downed power lines immediately.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster, emergency management officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and emergency management officials are scheduled to brief the public on Hurricane Ian. The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Gov. McMaster said that evacuation plans were in place but have not been activated. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around...
WIS-TV
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster, Dept. of Emergency Management to brief public on Ian’s impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management will brief the public on Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on the state. Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 Tuesday morning before making landfall in Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday. McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane...
WYFF4.com
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
WIS-TV
Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
WIS-TV
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
The Post and Courier
WIS-TV
American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.
clemson.edu
South Carolina suspends some veterinary requirements to facilitate animal evacuations due to Ian
South Carolina officials have issued a temporary waiver of certain requirements for farm and companion animals being evacuated from Florida and Georgia due to Hurricane Ian. The action was requested by animal health officials in both states where Ian is projected to make landfall later this week. “In order to...
