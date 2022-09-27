ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Massive data hack leaves Optus facing an 'extinction-level event' says leading tech analyst, as she blasts the telco's pathetic response to the security breach

Optus is facing an 'extinction-level event' after its massive loss of customer data to a hacker, a technology analyst says. Shara Evans, who is the CEO of leading tech research firm Market Clarity, says the telco's response has been completely inadequate and could see it face massive fines both in Australia and Europe.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds

As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
pymnts.com

UK Regulator Says Banks Should Reimburse Victims of APP Scams

Banks in the U.K. will have to make good on the money their customers lose from the biggest type of payment fraud in Britain under a proposal by the Payment System Regulator (PSR). In the PSR’s latest consultation, wider protections from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam losses are proposed as...
The Independent

£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’

A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...
