A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...

