DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Daily Record
Can Leslie Herod run for Denver mayor and the statehouse at the same time? It’s not so simple
When Leslie Herod announced earlier this month that she was running for Denver mayor next spring her campaign confirmed that she was staying on the November ballot as an incumbent Colorado Statehouse representative for a portion of the city. Although both Colorado law and Denver city code, explicitly forbid candidates...
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Is The Business Community Abandoning Denver?
We now know that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is planning to leave the City and County of Denver for Miami, Florida, at the end of his 12 years of wreckage. It also appears that large sections of the Denver business community have decided to abandon the city as well. The Denver Post reported on August 23rd of this year that restaurants are leaving Denver due to rent hikes and labor shortages. A report from the Downtown Denver Partnership shows the downtown workers are refusing to return to work, with only half the number of office workers coming to downtown compared to 2019, thereby badly hurting Denver’s business district.
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
denverite.com
Drainage dips are coming to an intersection near you. What’s the point?
Have you ever been driving through Denver and bottomed out your car on one of those intersection dips? Sometime between cursing your leaded foot and city infrastructure, did you wonder: What are those things anyhow?. Denverite reader David S. had a similar question: “What is the origin of Denver’s slanted...
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s running for office in 2022 and in 2023. State law doesn’t really know what to do with that.
Leslie Herod is currently a candidate for more than one office, and that may be in conflict with state law. Or not, according to her campaign. Herod is on the ballot this November for the House District 8 seat representing a section of north Denver, and she has filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver next Spring.
denverite.com
‘The Connector’ is coming to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. And residents can test it out on Saturday
On Saturday, residents will get to test drive the “The Connector” – a “microtransit” service set to arrive to Globeville and elyria-Swansea by mid-November. “The Connector” provides on-demand rides, like Uber or Lyft, except it’s a free service. In August, the city announced...
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report Denver is one of the least potty mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears...
A Coffee Shop Will Take Over a Former Retail Space in Denver
A commercial construction permit recently filed with the city details plans for Cafecito to soon set up shop
denverite.com
Things to do in Denver this weekend
Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
denverite.com
Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents have their eye on three big developments
Redevelopment has been knocking its way into the north Denver neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for several years, and it’s a sound (smell and sight) residents are wary of. From Interstate 70 reconstruction to a National Western Center makeover, the GES area is one large construction site. And if...
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
Westword
Denver Latino Gangbangers "Doing the White Man's Job for Them," Attorney Says
On September 28, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23 and unrelated, were each given two life sentences for the 2021 murders of David Lara, 59, and DeAngelo Tafoya, 59 — acts that the Denver Police Department has tied to gangs. The outcome was expected, but it still shook...
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.
denverite.com
DIA budget projects 2023 traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels
The Denver International Airport (DEN) has proposed a $1.33 billion budget for next year, projecting that traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023. That’s the fifth fastest airport recovery pace in the country, according to the research group Fitch Ratings. Only airports in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Miami, Fla., Boise, Idaho and Fort Meyers, Fla. had matched or exceeded 2019 rates by the end of the first fiscal quarter in 2022.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
