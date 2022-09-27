Read full article on original website
Norsk Høstfest brings in visitors from near and far
So instead, she brought her other relatives, so they could learn the history of their ancestors.
KFYR-TV
Longtime visitors, newcomers celebrate return of Norsk Høstfest to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The 43rd Norsk Høstfest kicked off Tuesday morning in the Magic City. You don’t need to travel far to get a taste of Scandinavian culture right here in the Magic City. You can find food, crafts, and much more over the next four days here at Høstfest.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
KFYR-TV
Norsk Høstfest: What’s New in 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s hard to believe but in just a few hours, thousands of festival-goers from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world will take over the State Fair Center for the first Norsk Høstfest in three years. While the Høstfest provides...
KFYR-TV
Exhibitors set up for first day of Norsk Høstfest
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest makes its triumphant return to Minot Wednesday. Vendors and exhibitors from all across the region were busy Tuesday setting up their booths. That includes JoAnn and Rodger Copeland, who were putting their Norwegian rosemaling artwork on display. JoAnn said she’s been coming...
srt.com
Renville Cemetery Gets Improvements with SRT and RDFC Grant Funds
MINOT, N.D. – Renville Cemetery recently unveiled newly planted trees and other improvements partially funded by an RDFC grant matched by SRT Communications. In 2021 RDFC awarded a $500 grant to Renville Cemetery, which SRT matched with an additional $500 donation. The cemetery used the funds to plant rows of spruce trees along the adjacent farmland and replace the white chain fencing around the cemetery borders.
KFYR-TV
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakota bow hunter looking to harvest a white-tailed deer got more than she bargained for on the hunt, and quite a story to tell. Breann Zietz said she was hunting southwest of Minot on Sept. 21 when a “curious cow moose” approached her ground blind.
KFYR-TV
Canada border restrictions lifting just in time for Høstfest
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – News that Canada would be lifting its COVID-19 restrictions to enter that country could prove timely for Norsk Høstfest. The Høstfest was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, but in pre-pandemic years, many Canadians with Scandinavian heritage would cross the border into North Dakota to spend the week in Minot for the festival.
Vacancy means opportunity for Trinity Health and Downtown Minot
People in the community say doing the same for Minot State could be a huge benefit to the city.
In Minot – An Uninvited Cow Moose Sauntered Over
When was the last time you had a VERY LARGE cow moose casually come over to see "What's up?" Don't you love today's technology? Back in the day, when you were tipping back some beers at your local bar, you could get away with telling a whopper of a story ( trying your best to impress everyone that would listen ), and with every drink, the more exaggerating you became - heck, in reality, the small squirrel that came out of the bushes causing you to scream bloody murder was actually an 880-pound cow moose in your "tale of terror" - Now in today's world we have cell phones with high tech cameras on them - just ask Breann Zietz.
Bomber Task Force returns to Minot Air Force Base
According to a news release, throughout the BTF, the 23rd EBS built essential relationships across Europe and Southeast Asia.
Stephanie Land shares her homeless experience
Land exposed some of the problems that many people living in poverty face and some ways that society can help others in need.
wdayradionow.com
Deadly Oilfield Rig explosion still under investigation
(Williston, ND) -- A deadly oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota is still under investigation. Oscar Gandara died September 15th, nearly two weeks after the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston. Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez were also injured and are at a burn center...
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
ETOnline.com
'Cold Justice': Watch a Sneak Peek of the 100th Episode About a 2007 College Murder (Exclusive)
After six seasons, Cold Justice has finally reached its 100th episode as the Oxygen true-crime series starring veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives continue to investigate unsolved homicide cases from around the country. Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the program’s upcoming milestone, “The Key to the Crime,” which will air over two parts on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 as Siegler and her team dig into the case surrounding the 2007 murder of college student Anita Knutson.
Civilian found dead at Minot Air Force Base
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An adult civilian was found dead at the Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 21. According to the Minot AFB, authorities are investigating the situation and will provide more details as they become available. No information regarding the civilian has been released at this time. This is a developing story […]
