When was the last time you had a VERY LARGE cow moose casually come over to see "What's up?" Don't you love today's technology? Back in the day, when you were tipping back some beers at your local bar, you could get away with telling a whopper of a story ( trying your best to impress everyone that would listen ), and with every drink, the more exaggerating you became - heck, in reality, the small squirrel that came out of the bushes causing you to scream bloody murder was actually an 880-pound cow moose in your "tale of terror" - Now in today's world we have cell phones with high tech cameras on them - just ask Breann Zietz.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO