tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Battles East Carolina to 0-0 Tie
The Tulsa women's soccer team battled East Carolina to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Pirates moved to 7-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the league. "In...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed
IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
tulsahurricane.com
Get to Know Tulsa Rowing Coach Brandon Campbell
Tulsa's Bruce Howard sat down with new head rowing coach Brandon Campbell. The duo discussed how he got into rowing originally, how he came to be at Tulsa, what he thinks of TU so far and what he wants to accomplish during the fall season. Campbell was named as the...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country to Take on 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival
TULSA, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's and women's cross-country teams head to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The women will race first with a 4:30 p.m. 5k, with the men's 8k to...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last Saturday's 35-27 loss against the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels and previews this weekend's home game. Tulsa will open the American Athletic Conference season on Saturday against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati in a 6 p.m. game at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
tulsahurricane.com
Golden Moments in Tulsa History
The 2007 season was the first for the newly named H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first year of the new north end zone building, the Case Athletic Complex, and also the first season of Tulsa head coach Todd Graham. The first game of the newly named Chapman Stadium came against the...
tulsahurricane.com
WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews this week's American Athletic Conference season opener against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 6 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Basketball Kicks Off 2022-23 Campaign with First Official Practice
The Tulsa women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with its first official practice today at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU is under the direction of second-year Head Coach Angie Nelp and returns seven players from last year's 17-11 and WNIT team, including three starters, while welcoming seven newcomers to this season's roster.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Henry Sach Named to College Soccer News Team of the Week
Tulsa senior defender Henry Sach was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the publication. Sach played all 180 minutes on the week, helping TU record shutouts over #10 Charlotte and #11 Missouri State. He helped hold the 49ers to just six shots, two of which were on goal, while MSU had 13 shots, five of which were on goal. Sach also picked up an assist on Alex Meinhard's goal against Charlotte.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
