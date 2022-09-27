Read full article on original website
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile.
wvlt.tv
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
Firefighters respond to house fire near Middlebrook Pike
Firefighters responded to a housefire near Middlebrook Pike according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police ID woman found dead at site of fire
Police on Monday released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found at the scene of a fire at the base of Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville over the weekend. Brandy Geisler, 34 of Knoxville, was found dead Saturday night by Knoxville firefighters who responded to what they had been told was a brush fire, authorities said.
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
wvlt.tv
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle, according to officials. A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
WATE
Fire alarms help save Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire was quickly put out by the Knoxville Fire Department on Tuesday after the fire alarms alerted the occupants of the danger in the home. A house was on fire in Knoxville on Red Bay Way Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
WBIR
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
wcyb.com
THP: Man killed in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud, identity thefts throughout East Tennessee
A Florida man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
