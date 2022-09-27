KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO