ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Market, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
New Market, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Silver Alert#Tbi
WBIR

KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police ID woman found dead at site of fire

Police on Monday released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found at the scene of a fire at the base of Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville over the weekend. Brandy Geisler, 34 of Knoxville, was found dead Saturday night by Knoxville firefighters who responded to what they had been told was a brush fire, authorities said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle, according to officials. A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire alarms help save Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire was quickly put out by the Knoxville Fire Department on Tuesday after the fire alarms alerted the occupants of the danger in the home. A house was on fire in Knoxville on Red Bay Way Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

THP: Man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy